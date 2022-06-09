Alesha Dixon joked she 'nearly didn't look mixed race' after missing out on sunny breaks in lockdown

Alesha Dixon jokes she "nearly didn't look mixed race" after missing out on sunny breaks during lockdown.

The 43-year-old star - who was born in the UK to Jamaican dad Marvin and English mother Beverly Harris - cancelled Christmas with her family in 2021 to make sure she could go on holiday for a warm weather trip over New Year, and she admitted she was desperate for a sun tan.

Speaking to the Walt Disney Travel Company's 'Journey to the Magic' podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, she quipped: "I mean, I was starting to look so pale, I nearly didn’t look mixed-race! Honestly, even my other half was like, ‘This is the whitest I’ve ever seen you - you need a suntan, love!’

"I needed to go and top up my tan, I needed to relax and honestly, it’s the most relaxed I’ve felt in such a long time, I needed it.”

Alesha - who has daughters Azura Sienna, eight, and Anaya, 18 months, with husband Azuka Ononye - made sure they got away for a winter break, rather than seeing their friends and extended family over the festive period.

She said: “It was so nice being away at New Year, and after last New Year, after the year that we all had, I said to my other half that there is absolutely no way I am going to be in the UK next New Year, I need to be away.

"So that was my mission, and so I cancelled all my plans with family and friends before Christmas because I was petrified I would catch COVID. And I thought ‘This PCR test has to be negative, I am getting on that flight! Sorry cousin, I’ll catch-up with you in January!' "

Alesha jetted off to the Maldives before moving onto Dubai, but she wishes they had planned the trip the "other way round".

She added: "We went to the Maldives for a week and then we popped to Dubai on the way back, but I wish I stayed in the Maldives.

"Once you’re in the Maldives you really switch off and relax. I should have done it the other way round, started in Dubai and then onto the Maldives."

A new episode of the six-part 'Journey to the Magic' series is being released every Wednesday from May 18 until June 29, and they are available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

