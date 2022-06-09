Kate Jackson quit ‘Charlie’s Angels’ because the show was “killing” her life.

The 73-year-old actress - who missed out in a role on ‘Kramer Vs Kramer’ due to her commitments playing Sabrina Duncan in the iconic Aaron Spelling-produced 1970s show - didn't want to “sacrifice” her quality of life for a TV series.

She told the US edition of Closer magazine: “I finally had to say, ‘Wait a minute, there’s my life, and there’s the show, and one is killing the other, so something has to go'. I sure as hell wasn’t about to sacrifice my life for a television show."

She added: “My life was all geared to work, even though those people around the country know me and like me, they aren’t in my living room at the end of the day when I’m lonely and hassled.

“I’d had it with Hollywood’s long hours, the politics, the backstabbing and the gossip. It was not a great town for having your feet on the ground and living a normal life.”

After fleeing Tinseltown, Kate - who has son Charles - moved to a 125 acre farm in Virginia in the 90s after making a few more projects such as a remake of Cary Grant movie ‘Topper’, appearing other TV and films and founding a production company.

Kate also reminisced about her late friend and co-star Farrah Fawcett - who died in 2009, aged 62, from cancer - and the “best time” they worked together for one season with fellow Angel Jaclyn Smith, now 76.

Kate said: “We had the best time that year that she did ‘Charlie’s Angels’ because we got into the habit of just sort of ad-libbing on camera and trying to make the other laugh, or doing something unexpected.”

The ‘Scarecrow and Mrs King’ star - who battled breast cancer in the late 80s - shared the “important” life lesson of hearing with “your heart”.

Kate said: “Listen with your ears, but hear with your heart. It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever learned. It’s true in art, in life - in everything.”