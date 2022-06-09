Missy Elliot reunited with her friend Janet Jackson after two years due to COVID-19.

The ‘Work It’ hitmaker posted a tribute to the “oSistaHood” she shares with the 56-year-old music icon and revealed Janet actually “hopped on a plane” so they could be together again once more after a tough time during the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (08.06.22), the 50-year-old rapper wrote: “This is what 24 years oSistaHood look like [display hands emoji] [fingers together emoji]

"I told @JanetJackson I was a lil sad I hadn’t seen my friends in 2 years [and] you know what she did? She hopped on a plane from LONDON [and] hung with me for 2 days out of her BOOKED schedule [crown emoji]

"I Love you Jj Thank you for being a FREEEN [smiling waving hands emoji] [purple heart emoji] (sic)"

On Instagram, Missy also gushed about their “really emotionally draining” time apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote: “For the last 2 years I’m sure like for many it was really emotionally draining. Going from being outside to being isolated from family [and] friends.

"Well the other day @janetjackson [and] I was chopping it up on the phone [and] I spoke about how I missed everyone [and] how this year I wanted to make sure I see her [and] she casually said I’ll fly to where you are on the 5th.

"Well honestly I didn’t think much of it just because she is my friend for 24 years she is still Ms. Jackson if you NASTY [and] stay BOOKED [and] BUSY since 7 years old be VERY CLEAR. (sic)"

The ‘Get Ur Freak On’ hitmaker explained how she “began to tear up” after Janet flew from the UK capital city so they could be together.

She continued: “But sure enough the 5th came [and] she text me [and] said I’m here. I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON spent two days with me [and] we cut up [and] laughed for 2 days straight!

"I sure needed that just to laugh [and] feel at peace. Jj I Love you til Earth is No More!

"You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me. Thank you for being a Freeeeeen. (sic)"

This is not the first time the Grammy winner has gushed about her 'Scream' hitmaker bestie - who she has collaborated on many records together like ‘Son of Gun’ and ‘BURNITUP’ - as in 2018 she gave her a shout-out during her acceptance speech of the Visionary Award at Essence’s Black Women In Music Awards.

Missy said: "That was a surprise. I’ve known Janet over a decade and this is not just someone I do music with. I can call Janet any time of night and she will listen. The times that I may have felt like giving up, she’s always gave me an encouraging word.”