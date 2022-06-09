Chris Brown is launching his own NFT collection.

The 33-year-old singer has announced plans to venture into the world of NFTs - non-fungible tokens - with The Breezy Verse, and he shared the news with a trailer of himself in a futuristic setting shooting lightning from his hands high above a city.

He tweeted: "IT’S HERE. The 1st sneak peek from my Official NFT project @thebreezyverse!!!

"This collection will offer exclusive value packed utility and I’m excited to connect with my fans.

"Look forward to sharing more with you all here soon. Stay tuned!"

The news come just weeks before Brown releases his new album 'Breezy' on June 24, wnhich will feature collaborations with the likes of Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu and Jack Harlow.

Meanwhile, Chris recently appeared to congratulate Rihanna on giving birth to her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 34-year-old pop star had a tumultuous relationship with her ex, but he seemingly sent his well wishes just hours after the news broke the following Thursday.

He wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations!" and emblazoned the Stories post with emojis of a pregnant woman, a heart, and a pair of hands folded in prayer.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker met Chris way back in 2005 when they were just entering the music industry before going on to develop a relationship which came to an abrupt halt in 2009 when an argument on the way to the Grammy Awards led to Rihanna becoming a victim of physical violence at the hands of Chris.

A reunion between the pair lasted between 2012 and 2013 before Rihanna dated rapper Drake until 2016 and had a three-year relationship with businessman Hassan Jameel before getting together with rapper ASAP Rocky in 2021 and announced that she was expecting his baby in January 2022.