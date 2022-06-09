Mark Wright thinks communication is "so important" for a long-distance relationship.

The 35-year-old reality star has been dating former 'Coronation Street' actress Michelle Keegan, also 35, since 2013 and the two often spend weeks apart while working on different projects, but he has had to learn that a reunion spark will not last as long as it did in the early days.

He said: "If you're in love and you're in a happy relationship when you first see each other, it's the best thing in the world. Even if it's been two days.

"But I do think in our earlier days of being apart we were expecting a lot more when we got back together and if there was a bit of a silent patch in this amazing moment it was like 'Why are you being silent? Is there a problem?'

"But you've just got to learn that you've been together a long time. I think [Michelle and I] have been together about 10 years now. But when you've not seen each other for three weeks, of course, it's exciting at first but then you quickly go back to being in a 10-year relationship.

"Which is amazing but it's not 'Oh my God it's so good to see you!' So yeah there is a bit of pressure but as long as you communicate - that is so important."

The former 'TOWIE' star appeared alongside Ruth Langsford, Frankie Bridge, and Steven Bartlett on a special edition of 'Loose Women' and went on to reveal that when he was working away in Los Angeles, he spoke to TV host Piers Morgan - who has been married to fellow journalist Celia Walden since 2010 - and was advised that any more than three weeks away will cause further "pressure" on a relationship.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women and Men', he added: "The longer you go, the more pressure there is. But I was in LA having dinner with Piers Morgan and I was talking about the difficulties.

"I was saying 'It's hard, I miss her' and Piers said to me 'I had this with my wife when I first moved here. We made a three-week rule and the minute it goes over that, it starts to become more difficult, and then the pressure really is on when you see each other. If you keep it within three weeks, it will never get to that.' "