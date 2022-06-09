WWE boss Vince McMahon is reportedly shopping a blockbuster memoir to publishers.

Book insiders told the New York Post’s ‘Page Six’ it will be as big as the autobiography by the creator of Nike, Phil Knight.

One source said: “It’s essentially his memoir about building WWE.

“There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life.”

It is said the book is being handled by literary agency Vigliano Associates, which has been behind publications by sports stars including Mike Tyson, Mark Messier and Kevin Garnett.

They have also published memoirs by country singers Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood.

Representatives for WWE and Vigliano did not comment to ‘Page Six’ on the rumour.

Meanwhile, there is another McMahon publication that will be hitting bookshelves.

Besides the official 76-year-old’s rumoured memoir, a biography is scheduled to come out next year on the wrestling icon.

Simon Schuster’s Atria Books will release author Abraham Riesman’s McMahon biography ‘Ringmaster’ in early 2023.

Riesman wrote ‘True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee’ about the Marvel comics hero and announced via social media on 2020 he was working on a McMahon book.

Reports have stated the tome — which does not include McMahon or WWE’s involvement — will include new reporting and interviews and it is said to be a “juicy read”.

WWE mastermind McMahon took over his father’s wrestling promotion business in 1982 after serving as a commentator for the organisation and wound up transforming pro wrestling from a curiosity to multibillion-dollar mass phenomenon while also becoming a pioneer in cable TV.

His WWE has brought the world crossover film stars such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Hulk Hogan and John Cena.