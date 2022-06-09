Jennifer Lopez was livid she was forced to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira.

The singer, 51, branded the joint show in 2021 the “worst idea in the world” in her new documentary ‘Halftime’, the eagerly-awaited Netflix documentary on the star that will be available to stream from Tuesday. (14.06.22)

Directed by Amanda Micheli, 42, it shows an angry Lopez going toe-to-toe with NFL bosses over why they wanted two women to do a job that is usually given to a single artist.

She raged: “This was the worst idea in the world,” later adding: “This is something I have been working for and hoping for for years.”

Lopez and Colombian singer Shakira, 45, eventually found it possible to work together but despite being professional, their relationship was said to be frosty.

‘Halftime’ premiered Wednesday (08.06.22) in New York City at the Tribeca Film Festival, with the title also a nod to JLo – dubbed ‘Jenny from the Block’ – entering her 50s.

Lopez said before the premiere she is having the best time of her life with boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, after they reignited their relationship from the early 2000s.

The mum of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme told Good Morning America: “This is the best time of my life. I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be.

“I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savour the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can.”