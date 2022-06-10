Jodie Comer is heading to America to stage her one-person play.

It comes after the ‘Killing Eve’ actress, 29, gained received critical acclaim for her West End debut in London as Tessa in ‘Prima Facie’.

The one-person play by Suzie Miller sees Comer portraying a barrister who has climbed from working class origins to the top of the industry – before a twist forces her to “confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge”.

Comer tearfully shared the news it is coming to Broadway in 2023 with fans on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of her with tears in her yes, the actress said: “I am so honoured to play a part in the telling of this story and beyond thrilled that next week isn’t the end. It means so much to see and hear so many of your positive responses.

“Thank you to all of you who have supported the show and a special shout out to those who have travelled thousands of miles, now it's our turn. I love you Tess, we're going to BROADWAY!”

It is good news after Comer reportedly last month found herself in the midst a security scare last month after a fan allegedly tried to squeeze under a shutter to the stage door at The Harold Pinter Theatre, London.

But she has celebrated earlier this month landing the Leading Actress gong for her role in Channel 4 's Help at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

She also who won the category in 2019 for ‘Killing Eve’, in which she been lauded for her role in the BBC spy thriller as Russian assassin Villanelle alongside Sandra Oh, 50, as Eve Polastri.

The role helped her land a role in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ with Matt Damon, 51, and Ben Affleck, 49, and sci-fi comedy ‘Free Guy’ with Ryan Reynolds, 45.