Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married.

The couple tied the knot at her home in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles in front of around 60 guests, including the likes of Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton - just moments after her first husband Jason Alexander, 40, dramatically tried to crash the bash.

Britney, 40, is said to have walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's hit 'Can't Help Falling in Love' while wearing a custom Donatella Versace gown.

Sam's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony: "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.

"I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

Britney's sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, were not in attendance at their mother's wedding.

But Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan admitted they are "really happy" for their mum.

He told Fox News Digital: "Kevin and the boys are really happy for Britney, and they wish Britney and Sam the best for their future moving forward.

"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance."

Britney is said to have used Charlotte Tillbury makeup for her big day and wore Stephanie Gottlieb jewellery.

An insider told E! News her gown had an "off-the-shoulder cap sleeve" and a "deep V-shaped slit in the leg".

Earlier in the day, Britney's ex Jason - who she married in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled - livestreamed himself sprinting through woods in Thousand Oaks as he approached the venue, and he managed to get inside the rose-covered wedding area, where 'Toxic' hitmaker was about to marry Sam.

The Instagram live video showed Alexander scaling a fence on the perimeter of the property, before he encountered a group of security personnel and declared: "I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding!"

Alexander was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County, a Ventura County sheriff's spokesman said.

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart was "absolutely livid" that Alexander had tried to crash the wedding.

He told TMZ: "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Britney was last year freed from a conservatorship that gave her dad Jamie Spears control over her financial, healthcare and professional decisions.

Her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, were not expected to attend her nuptials.

Britney got engaged to personal trainer Sam in September.

In April, the couple - who met on the set of the music video for her tune 'Slumber Party' - revealed they were expecting their first child together.

But a month later the pair shared the heart-breaking news they had tragically lost their baby.