Bryce Dallas Howard gave Jurassic World Dominion cast and crew haircuts

© BANG Media International

Tags

Bryce Dallas Howard gave the cast and crew of ‘Jurassic World Dominion' haircuts.

The 41-year-old actress - who plays Claire Dearing in the latest film in the blockbuster dinosaur franchise - was let loose with the scissors and offered trims to her colleagues when filming the blockbuster amid the COVID-19 pandemic and living in a bubble with everyone.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s 'The Jess Cagle Show' with her co-stars and the movie's director Colin Trevorrow, she said: "I was like, ‘Sit down everyone.’ Because honestly what’s so amazing is that in order for us to go back to filming, we all needed to agree to live together in a hotel. And when I say we, this is not just the actors, these are our families. These are folks who are working with us as assistants and stand-ins and doubles because we were the ones that were all together and needed to be a bubble together. And so the folks who weren’t actors and going to set and getting their hair trimmed for five months literally didn’t have a haircut. So those were the folks whose hair I cut.”

Bryce quipped: “Those were my victims. Your mother-in-law I believe I cut her, her bangs.”

Jeff Goldblum - who plays Dr. Ian Malcolm - complimented her cutting skills.

He said: “She’s a great barber. She was cutting everybody’s hair on off-days."

However, Bryce insisted she shouldn't be trusted with a pair of scissors.

She replied: “Not great.

“I attempt, I’m more confident than I am talented and that’s dangerous.”

BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) agreed with Jeff.

He said: “You’re awfully humble about it now.”

Sam Neill previously revealed the coronavirus restrictions brought the cast "closer together".

The 74-year-old actor reprised his role as Dr Alan Grant and revealed that he closely bonded with his fellow cast members during the shoot in the UK in 2020.

He said: "It was an extraordinary time. We were pretty much confined to quarters for the duration and it brought us all close together than we thought possible."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend