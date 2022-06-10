Anthony Anderson has agreed to pay his estranged wife backdated spousal support.

The 51-year-old actor was married to Alvina Stewart from 1999 until she filed for divorce in March and according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he must pay her retroactive spousal support from the date they separated.

The documents read: "Alvina has asked the court to exercise its jurisdiction, [and make spousal support orders retroactive to March 1, 2022] or the date of their separation, whichever is later."

However, the legal team working with the 'Black-ish' star is reportedly arguing that payments should start from the beginning of June as opposed to March,

As part of their divorce settlement, the couple - who have Kyra, 26, and Nathan, 22, together - are said to have agreed to sell their home in Encino, California, and split the profits evenly between themselves.

The wife of the former 'Law and Order' actor had initially filed for divorce back in 2015 but filed two dismiss the petition two years later before filing for the second time on March 25 and citing irreconcilable differences once again as the reason behind the divorce, with Anthony eventually responding to the request in the same month.

Anthony and Alvina struck up a relationship back during their college years n the late 1980s and eventually tied the knot 10 years later.

Back in December, Anthony explained how he met her by chance when he was expecting to find someone else in her dorm room.

He said: "My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, 'I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we're having.' Stacey didn't show up, but my wife did — and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: I got there early, she didn't see nobody else, she was, 'All right, I'm gonna rock out with this dude!'"