The parents of a missing teenager are seeking a restraining order against Ezra Miller.

Lawyer/activist Chase Iron Eyes and his paediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle claim their daughter, whose birth name is Tokata Iron Eyes, is "on the run" with the actor and a judge signed a protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court earlier this week, reports People.com.

In the court documents, which have been obtained by the publication, the parents claim Miller grew close to their child when they were just 12 years old, alleging the actor displayed "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behaviour."

Sara added to the website: "We're concerned about our daughter's safety and want her to get out of this situation. We're worried about all the worst-case scenarios ... Our daughter's basically brainwashed."

Chase added: "(Miller) took an interest in her and appeared benevolent and altruistic and was known by people we trust. So there was nothing indicating that set off our alarms."

Chase and Sara's teenager later addressed the drama in a post on Instagram, insisting they are not in any danger.

They explained they dropped out of college five months ago and had been mourning the death of a friend, crediting Miller with supporting them through the difficult time.

In the statement posted online, the teen wrote: "I'd like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise ...

"My comrade Ezra Miller ... has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss ...

"I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home ... I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body."

The 18-year-old also spoke out in a message to Rolling Stone magazine, explaining they are now using the name Gibson, adding: "The notion that I have been brainwashed or that I've been coerced in any context is grotesquely false. My independence from my family in this way is new and complex, their reaction to my actions is not my responsibility, (and I've) tried to have civil, virtual interactions with both of them and failed."

A later post on Instagram featured a video message in which the teen declared: "It's really distressing that the narrative of the 'victim' in question is not being granted any trust. I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on.

"If the statements are too profoundly contrasting to whatever assumptions those of us have garnered and have chosen to carry, I'd like to say that it's nobody's business and nobody is owed a story. Or an outcome."

They concluded: "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way. Thank you."