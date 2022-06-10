Halsey has branded a lawsuit brought by her former nanny "baseless".

The 'Without Me' hitmaker - who has 11-month-old son Ender with partner Alev Aydin - was accused by Ashley Funches of firing her from her position after she requested time off work to undergo a medical procedure which" would require her to take a leave of absence from work."

According to People magazine, the lawsuit also stated the nanny "worked around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest" throughout the "majority of her employment," and in October 2021, had complained to Halsey - who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - about "her long working hours" and not being paid overtime wages.

As a result, Ashley was given a one-off payment of $5,000 for accumulated overtime but was "offered no explanation as to how the lump sum payment compensated" Funches for "all of her overtime hours to date."

Halsey has now hit back at the claims, branding them "baseless" and insisted they had dismissed the nanny because of "specific incidents", claiming one involved Ender being left "unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny's care."

The 27-year-old star also objected to the nanny's allegations that she had complained about not being paid overtime.

They added in a statement: "Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they are vocal advocate against ableism and for ethical working conditions."

The 'Walls Could Talk' hitmaker has been battling health issues of her own and recently revealed she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

But the 'Control' singer claimed they were repeatedly dismissed as "crazy and anxious" after multiple visits to doctors over the years in a quest to find out what was wrong.

They wrote on their Instagram Story: "I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnosis that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick.' I've been sick. For a long time. My sicknesses just have their names now.

"I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle. When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning."

"It took me a long time to get to even having a diagnosis so I'm celebrating!! Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends. They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?(sic)"