Julee Cruise has died.

The singer - who was best known for her track 'Falling', the instrumental version of which was used as the theme to 'Twin Peaks', has passed away at the age of 65, four years after she revealed she had been battling autoimmune condition Lupus.

Her husband, Edward Grinnan, wrote on Facebook: “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] 'Roam' during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

Julie first teamed up with 'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch in 1986 on his film 'Blue Velvet', which prominently featured 'Mysteries of Love', her collaboration with Angelo Badalamenti

In 1990, she appeared alongside Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern as The Dreamself of the Heartbroken Woman in the director's theatre production 'Industrial Symphony No. 1' and also appeared as a singer in 'Twin Peaks', as well as featuring in movie spin-off 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' and revival show 'Twin Peaks: The Return' in 2017.

She previously said of their working relationship: “It’s like I’m his little sister: you don’t like your older brother telling you what to do. David’s foppish. He can have these tantrums sometimes. And have you ever seen his temper? Anybody can look funny when they get mad. But I love him.”

Julee - who also toured as a member of the B-52s in the 1990s and sang alongside Pharrell Williams on Handsome Boy Modeling School's song 'Class System' - announced in 2018 she had been diagnosed with lupus and was in a lot of pain.

She told fans: "I have Systemic Lupus, and right now and I guess for a year, MY Supertar Dr. And he really is, Has tried his best. I can hardly walk. And now it's difficult to stand. I can't walk Gracie anymore.

"My spine is crumbling , and pinching on nerves... I do t take opiates, But the pain is so bad I cry and snap at people.(sic)"