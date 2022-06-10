Judy Garland's daughters have launched a fragrance in honour of her 100th birthday.

The legendary Hollywood actress - who was mother to Liza Minnelli, 76, and Lorna Luft, 69, and is best remembered for her role as Dorothy Gale in 'The Wizard of Oz' as well as her iconictorch song 'Over the Rainbow' - died of an accidental drugs overdose at the age of 47 back in 1969 and her daughters have created a limited-edition fragrance to honour what would have been her centenary on June 10, 2022.

Liza told PEOPLE: "Actually, Lorna came up with the idea for creating a fragrance to honor my mom on what would have been her 100th birthday. I entrusted Lorna with the many details necessary but she kept me informed, and when the time came to smell the final unisex fine fragrance, it definitely smelled like Mama. "

The two sisters have teamed up with renowned cosmetics designer Vince Spinnato to create the fragrance and he went on to explain he has always been a "big fan" of their mother and wants to "preserve [her] memory" with the new fragrance.

He said: "I have always been a big personal fan of Judy Garland, and to develop a fragrance for her with her children is beyond the rainbow! My goal was to respect Judy Garland's memory, help preserve her legacy, and hopefully introduce her to a new generation of fans. It's been a wonderful, unique, collaborative effort between Ms. Garland's family, estate and myself. I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility."

Presented in a ruby red bottle, Judy — A Garland Fragrance was launched with a glitzy event - live-streamed on Instagram - on Thursday (09.06.22) and is described as a "unisex fine fragrance" based on what she would have worn herself and contains hints of the Judy Garland Rose with “the addition of Dark Orchid, Coriander and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes."

https://judygarlandfragrance.myshopify.com/products/100thbirthday