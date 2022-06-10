Chloe Bailey used to be "ashamed" of her curves.

The 23-year-old pop star - who shot to fame alongside her younger sister as part of musical duo Chloe x Halle - explained that found it hard to accept her figure growing up but now her "favourite part" of her body is her butt.

She said: "We’re not all supposed to be perfect, like bad bitch and confident all the time. We have different layers, ebbs, and flows into our lives. It would be completely unfair for me to portray myself to the world as if I have no problems. Because I do.

"It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favourite thing about [my body] is my butt."

The 'Forgive Me' songstress - who shot to fame alongside her sister after being spotted on YouTube by megastar Beyonce - went on to explain that the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker actually served as a source of inspiration to her younger self when she was part of pop group Destiny's Child alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Chloe told Allure: "The first woman I saw embrace her body was Beyoncé. Hearing her sing ‘Bootylicious’ or seeing her perform on the BET [awards] made me feel calm about my body. Also Jill Scott. She showed me another beautiful, full-figured, thick, sexy, curvaceous [woman]. And I was like, that is sexy.”