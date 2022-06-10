Nick Cannon joked he "needs" a vasectomy in a hilarious commercial for Aviation Gin.

The 'Wild 'N Out' star - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old son Golden and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and 12-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, and is also expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi - poked fun at his large brood in the funny Father's Day clip for Ryan Reynolds' spirits brand.

He said in the video: "It's almost Father’s Day and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails. The Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one."

"Throwing ice everywhere, he continued through gritted teeth: "Let me show you how to make it. First, fill a tall glass with ice. The way children fill our lives with so much joy.

"Next, pour in one oz of cranberry juice. Sweet, just like their little smiles.

"Then pour 3oz of tonic, so bubbly.... Just like I feel every day when I wake up after a long full night's sleep."

He then dropped the bottle on the floor as he stared at the camera, before continuing: "Now, add a dash of lemon juice. Fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one, or, store-bought if the little ones had you running about a bit today. Little mother...

"Finally, add 1.5 oz of American Aviation gin. The world's highest rated gin for the world's highest rated job - dad."

But the commercial had to cut as Nick poured half a bottle of the spirit into the glass instead of sticking to the instruction, but it resumed as he continued with the appropriate measure.

Adding a strip of curled orange peel, he said: "Stir, and then we're going to garnish with a little slice of sunshine. And that looks like a delicious vasectomy."

Ryan then walked onto the set and took the drink, telling his pal: "I'll take it from here Nick - I have three kids."

But he spat out the cocktail when Nick replied: "I have eight."

The camera then faded to black as the 'Deadpool' star - who has three daughters with wife Blake Lively - could be heard saying: "Come on, bring it in, just hold each other... No wonder you have eight kids, you smell amazing."

After confirming earlier this year he was expecting a baby with Bre, Nick teased a few days ago that he's got even more kids on the way.

Asked about speculation he has "three babies" due this year after Abby revealed last week she is pregnant again, without naming the father, he said: "When you say ‘on the way...’ what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way... the stork is on the way.”

When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he added: “I don’t know, it could be... .”

The 'Masked Singer' star then suggested he plans on breaking his personal fatherhood record by declaring: “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Last June, he had twins Zion and Zillion with Abby, 31, and the following month he and Alyssa Scott, 27, had son Zen, who tragically died on December 5 after battling brain cancer.