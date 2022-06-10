Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the royal family watched this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Sam Ryder - who represented the UK and came second behind Ukraine this year - met the wife of Prince William, as well as the prince's cousin, Princess Beatrice, after his performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert last weekend and the pair revealed they had followed his journey to the competition.

Sam told People magazine: "I said 'hello' to Kate, and she was asking about the performance.

"She is so kind and said that the royal family had all been supporting me for a while and all throughout Eurovision.

"Then Princess Beatrice came over and had a chat with us too.

"She was just so lovely and encouraging and supporting. And just generous with her kindness.

"She was just saying that they all appreciated the way that the team had handled the Eurovision journey, and that meant so much to all of us. What I gather is a lot of the members of the royal family had seen Eurovision and were supporting my song from home, which means a lot.

"It was incredible, and it was so inspiring to get the encouragement from the royal family because they stand for such similar themes that Eurovision celebrates as well, like unity, togetherness, and solidarity.

"And that coming together of people in a world that seems to find ways of disconnecting us at any given time."

Catherine also joked about the sparkling Union Jack jumpsuit Sam had donned for his performance.

He added: "I was wearing my stage suit and me and Kate were joking that someone would have to hoover up [vacuum] a few of my stones the next morning because they'd probably be falling off as I was walking around."

The 'Space Man' singer - who had the UK's highest-ranked Eurovision entry in 20 years - previously insisted it was "so important" that Kalush Orchestra won for Ukraine because the result represented the "solidarity and kindness” innate to Eurovision in light of the ongoing invasion in their homeland ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said: “I think it's so important because that's what Eurovision to me has always been about. Since I've been a kid, I've been a fan of it for years, it's about standing for something and showing solidarity and kindness, and it was important to use that platform for everyone to just get behind them. And those guys are wicked, the song is also a banger, it gives me massive Beastie Boys vibes and I just couldn't be happier for them.”