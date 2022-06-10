Amazon has launched a feature that will allow customers to try on shoes virtually.

The tech giant - which is known for selling everything from books and CDs to homeware and tech gadgets - has launched a virtual fashion store and will allow shoppers to try-on shoes via the app in order to "better inform purchasing decisions."

In a company blog post, Amazon said: "Amazon is constantly looking for ways to make shopping for fashion online easier for customers. That’s why we’re introducing Virtual Try-On for Shoes, an interactive mobile experience that allows customers to visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle and to better inform purchasing decisions, from the comfort of their home or on the go."

Shoppers will be able to try on shoes from well-known brands such as New Balance, Adidas, and Reebok, and the company went on to explain that the feature can be accessed by North American customers via the iOS app on Apple devices.

The post continued: "Available for customers in the U.S. and Canada, Virtual Try-On for Shoes can be accessed via the Amazon shopping app on iOS. Thousands of sneaker styles are currently available from brands including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics, and Saucony.

"After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them. Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle."