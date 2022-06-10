Ikea is to launch a record player with Swedish House Mafia.

The Swedish-based furniture store - which has become one of the most popular department and home stores in the United Kingdom and the United States since it opened back in the 1980s - has teamed up with the house music supergroup to create the retro turntable and plans to release it as part of its new Obegränsad collection in late 2022.

In a blog post, the company said: "IKEA and electronic music artists Swedish House Mafia together explore music and creativity at home to make everyday life easier for those who produce, perform, play or just love music. Today, at the IKEA Festival at the 2022 Milan Design Week, IKEA revealed three more products from the upcoming collection, which spotlighted a desk for music production, an armchair, and a record player for the collection called OBEGRÄNSAD, launching in Fall 2022."

The blog post went on to explain that the new line will also feature a desk and a chair, which it describes as the "core solution" for budding music creators, and noted that the name of the new brand is Swedish for "unlimited."

The post continued: "The collection's name, OBEGRÄNSAD, was first revealed at the IKEA Festival in Milan. OBEGRÄNSAD is Swedish for unlimited, and the name hints at the target group of the collection: those with a limited budget but unlimited creativity. The reveals featured three key products from the collection: a desk, an armchair, and a record player. The OBEGRÄNSAD collection has the versatility to offer solutions for the home setup, whether you are a music producer, DJ, or musician. It offers solutions for simply relaxing and listening to music."

Meanwhile, the 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers - which are made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso - said in a statement that the new collection supports "creating and playing" or even just "setting the mood."