Dame Julie Andrews has been honoured at the 2022 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute two years after the event honouring her career was due to take place.

The 'Mary Poppins' star was originally supposed to have been feted by the American Film Institute back in 2020 but the glitzy event was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak - however, it finally took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday (09.06.22).

AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement: "Julie Andrews has sent spirits soaring across generations. This new date for her AFI Tribute enriches our anticipation to celebrate her in a manner worthy at a time the world needs it most."

Guests at the bash included Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Steve Carell, Jane Seymour and Carol Burnett.

The event also featured a reunion of the actors who played the von Trapp kids in Julie's classic 1965 film 'The Sound Of Music'.

Duane Chase (Kurt), Kym Karath (Gretl), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta) and Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich) all attended to honour Julie, who played Maria von Trapp in the musical.

The remaining two former child stars - Charmian Carr (Liesl) and Heather Menzies (Louisa) - died in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Julie, 86, previously told the Los Angeles Times: "I’m enormously honoured that AFI chose me.

"It is a little bit stunning. It makes me hugely aware that there was a large volume of work. When you’re in it, you’re so busy doing the work that you don’t take stock of what you’ve done. And when someone else does, you marvel: 'Wow, that’s a lot."'