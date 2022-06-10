Chris Evans was intimidated by replacing Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

The 40-year-old star voices the legendary 'Toy Story' character in Pixar's 'Lightyear', a new origin story for the toy, and explained that it was daunting to step into Tim's shoes as Buzz.

Chris told Variety at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles: "The first time you have to do that iconic line, 'To Infinity and Beyond...,' you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It's intimidating.

"But Angus (MacLane, the director) and everyone at Pixar was so collaborative, and you kind of let them guide you. Eventually you feel comfortable enough to make your own tracks in the snow and find your own interpretation, while still using Tim Allen as the blueprint."

Keke Palmer stars in 'Lightyear' as Izzy Hawthorne and is excited for fans to get to see Evans' take on Buzz Lightyear.

She said: "Wait until you guys hear how Chris Evans did Buzz. A lot of people probably feel like, 'Oh my gosh, how can you do Buzz again? How can you replace Tim?' There's no replacing, but there is some evolution, and Chris nailed it. I can't wait for the kids to get into it, and the parents."

Palmer is a self-confessed 'Toy Story' fan and revealed that she wants to see Woody the cowboy given his own standalone film.

The 28-year-old actress said: "Point blank period! I need to know where my man Woody came from."

Keke's co-star Uzo Aduba thinks audiences will be satisfied with how the movie explores the backstory of Buzz.

She explained: "I think a lot of us had questions about who Buzz was and now we get a lot of those answers through this film. What does 'To Infinity and Beyond' mean, and why (is he) so serious?"