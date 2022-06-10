Nintendo Switch Online has added three new special 'Kirby' games.

The SP special versions of 'Kirby Super Star', 'Kirby's Dream Land 3' and 'Kirby's Dream Course' come with secret modes unlocked.

The Super NES titles are available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Meanwhile, 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' was released in March.

The latest title starring everyone's favourite pink hero follows the style of traditional 'Kirby' games as it relies on the player's ability to control the titular character, who can inhale things into his mouth and spit them out to destroy foes.

The series was popularised after the release of 'Kirby's Dream Land' in 1993 and the game marked the first since 'Kirby's Star Allies' in 2018.