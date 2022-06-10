David Harbour was "wildly obsessed" with 'World of Warcraft' and had a "vortex" moment where his life "flashed before his eyes" playing 'The Sims'.

The 'Stranger Things' actor took part in Netflix's Geeked Week, where he was joined by co-star Winona Ryder, and he confessed that he got so hooked on playing the former game that he "ruined his life" for a year.

Speaking about playing the role-playing game, he said: “In 2005 I played the s*** out of this game! It ruined my life for like a year. I mean, I was like out of my mind.

“I was a Night Elf warrior called Norad, and he was second tank of my whole guild."

And while playing the simulation game 'The Sims', the 47-year-old star's Sim had too many parallels to his own life and he freaked himself out.

He continued: “I also played 'The Sims'. You ever play 'The Sims'?

You could be an actor on 'The Sims', you can progress in your career but what you have to do is you have to work on things – you have to work on your speech and on your body.

“But I remember my avatar had got to a certain level in his career and he … I kept trying to get him to work on his speech. He was a supporting player but I wanted him to work on his speech and his body and all he wanted to do was sit around and play video games!”

Winona remarked: “An actor playing that game could really mess with your head."

He replied: “That’s what I did, and that’s why my life was ruined."