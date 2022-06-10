John Stamos has shared the heartbreaking final text message sent to him by Bob Saget.

The actor was left devastated by the death of his former 'Full House' co-star back in January and he recently took part in a Netflix tribute to the TV star in which he revealed their final conversation was both emotional and light-hearted.

During the recording of the show, John said: "I’m going to read my last text from Bob. It said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted'."

John told the audience he responded, saying: "Well, you have a lot of ‘God-given brothers,’ but I’m first, right?” and Bob replied: "(John) Mayer’s an amazing friend, but he’s more fair-weather. You are always there, so you’re number one."

Musician John Mayer was in the audience for the taping of 'Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute' and was seen laughing at clapping after the text exchange was revealed.

The special show debuts on Netflix on Friday (10.06.22).

Bob, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9 and his death sent shockwaves across Hollywood.

John, 58, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

The actor went on to address mourners at Bob's funeral and his heartfelt speech was published by the Los Angeles Times. It read in part: "The worldwide ocean of love for him has been unbelievable. Though it's been hard for me to look at the tributes, stories, magazine covers, millions of social media posts, I feel everyone out there is getting it right, saying the perfect thing, remembering Bob in these remarkable ways.

"I just wish he knew how much the world loved him when he was here. I spent many a night trying to convince him of how loved he really was (or maybe it was the other way around - him trying to convince me how loved he was). But that was just Bob bluster. There's no way he thought his death would have this kind of impact. This is the kind of coverage that speaks to someone who genuinely connected with people, and not just for a moment, but for generations."