Megan Fox has laughed off rumours she's married Machine Gun Kelly in secret and insisted their eventual wedding is going to be "enormous".

The couple have been dating since 2020 and they got engaged in early 2021 but MGK sparked rumours they'd eloped by referring to the actress as his "wife" during an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May.

However, Megan, 36, is adamant the couple hasn't exchanged vows yet, telling The Evening Standard newspaper: "No, we are definitely not married. It’s going to be enormous when we do."

She added of her partner: "To be with somebody who is like, ‘I never want to hide, I want everyone to know I’m here. Look at me. Look at what I’m wearing’. That was definitely very inspiring.”

The first rumours of a secret marriage emerged last month during MGKs performance at the Billboard Music Awards as the rocker dedicated his song 'Twin Flame' to her.

He told the audience: "I wrote this song for my wife. And this is for our unborn child."

It comes after Megan recently opened up about the couple's "rituals" which involve drinking each other's blood.

The 'Transformers' star explained: "I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like 'Game of Thrones', drinking each other's blood. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

MGK, 32, also previously shared a picture of himself wearing his fiancée's blood in a vial around his neck.