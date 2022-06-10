Rapper FBG Cash has been reportedly shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Chicago while a woman slept next to him in his car.

Real name was Tristian Hamilton, the 31-year-old is said to have been sprayed with bullets by a rival in the early hours of today. (10.06.22)

The attack came around 12 hours before his newest song ‘Crazy Lane’ was supposed to debut.

Cash, who was posting on his Instagram about his music hours before the shooting, died after being rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center hospital while a 29-year-old woman said to have been sleeping in a car with him has been left fighting for her life in a critical condition from gunshot wounds in her left arm and upper back, according to CBS News.

Police said Cash and the woman had been in the vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighbourhood around 5.30am when they were targeted.

Another vehicle is said to have pulled up next to them and fired several rounds into their car before fleeing, leaving Cash reportedly riddled with bullets.

The female victim’s name is still to be released and The Chicago Tribune reports she was sleeping at the time of the attack.

Police say the shooter fled westbound and is still at large, while fans of the rapper have flooded social media with tributes and conspiracy theories about the shooting.

Cash belonged to the ‘Fly Boy Gang’ and in 2020 another member, FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was shot dead by four masked shooters who left 38 bullet casings in the wake of the attack.

The killers jumped out of two cars on a busy Gold Coast street and opened fire while Duck was reportedly shopping for his son’s birthday present.

Five members of the notorious Chicago O-Block street gang were arrested in October 2021 for the crime and investigators said the rapper was a gang member whose bragging on music videos infuriated members of a rival firm.

There were rumours Cash was involved in Duck’s death, but he denied wrongdoing.

He has been jailed on gun charges and was last year arrested for reportedly having a gun on him after he was stopped for driving erratically.

Cash was charged with being an habitual criminal and felony possession of a weapon before the case was dismissed.

The majority of Fly Boy Gang's music group are ‘Gangster Disciples’ according to the HipHopDatabase site, and have been embroiled in a bloody turf war.