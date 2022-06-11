The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are reportedly planning to host a live episode of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, 74, are said to have made the offer in secret talks with BBC bosses of the show.

The Sun also reports series super-fan Camilla may even dance on the episode after the Queen gave her royal blessing for the historic episode to be hosted from the Palace ballroom this year.

A source told the newspaper: “Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered.

“Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle.”

Insiders said ‘Strictly’ is a perfect fit for the Palace’s cavernous 120ft by 60ft ballroom, which has hosted 112 state banquets during Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

Another source told The Sun: “The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are, like millions of others, huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing - and so is the Queen.

“So there is a real desire and energy to make this happen. Holding the show at Buckingham Palace’s ballroom would be a wonderful treat as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. A lot of work needs to be done to get it over the line.

“But there is a commitment and sense of goodwill to achieve what would be an unmissable occasion to cap a very special year for the Queen and the nation.

“Camilla and Charles would be delighted and honoured to host Strictly.”

A spokesman for the couple declined to comment to The Sun, which said the plans are so secret only a handful of aides and top BBC executives have been involved.

It would be on a par with the Queen, 96, agreeing to appear in the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony film, in which she was shown “parachuting” into the Olympic Park with James Bond actor Daniel Craig, 54, using a stunt-double for the monarch.

The ‘Strictly’ plan has been reported after the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, 39, was this week seen selling copies of the ‘Big Issue’ to help raise money for the homeless.

It has led PR experts branding it part of a publicity drive to modernise the monarchy and cast the royal family in a positive light following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rift with ‘The Firm’ and the sex case scandal that has plagued Charles’ younger brother, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, 62.

Camilla and Charles recently appeared in a special episode of ‘EastEnders’ to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated her record 70-year reign.

In April, Camilla met last year’s Strictly champion, Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, and revealed she had voted for her, telling the show’s first deaf contestant: “We were all voting for you, Rose. I don’t know how you did all those dances.”

Later the same year Camilla was on the Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and professional Brendan Cole, 46, at Buckingham Palace.

She also hailed the show for lifting Britain’s “spirits” in the depths of the Covid pandemic.