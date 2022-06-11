Bob Saget’s family home is for sale for $7.6 million (£6.2 million.)

The Los Angeles property in Crestwood Hills, where the comic lived for nearly 20 years, has been listed after he died on January 9 aged 65.

He purchased the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate in 2003 for $2.9 million (£2.4 million), according to the Wall Street Journal, with the ‘Full House’ star living there until his passing.

Features of the luxury home include Elan smart home technology which controls almost every ultra-premium utility.

Saget’s nephew Adam told the New York Post: “Bob was very into tech. Over the years he put in smart house controls and automation throughout the home;”

Listed by ‘Compass’ and spanning around 6,600sq ft, the home was the product of Douglas Busch Design.

The beloved stand-up comic and sitcom star lived in the home with his widow Kelly Rizzo, 43, who Saget married in 2018.

She recently said about struggling with her grief: “It’s like, he’s still my husband. It’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s my former husband’. It’s like … the relationship is different now. It’s just – it is what it is.”

She recently moved into a new property but is still in touch with Saget’s children.

Rizzo was stepmother to his three adult daughters, Lara Melanie Saget, 32, Aubrey Saget, 35, and Jennifer Belle Saget, 29, who the comic had with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, 65.

She told PEOPLE earlier this month: “His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere.

“And then they’ll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?’”

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Florida, most likely from a fall, with eergency responders pronouncing him dead at the scene.

An autopsy later revealed he suffered blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head and subsequently died from injuries in his sleep.