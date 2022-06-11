Zoe Ball is hoping to become "a mum again" - to ducklings.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ - who has son Woody, 21, and daughter Nelly, 12, with ex-husband Norman Cook - has revealed she and her partner Michael Reed have bought ducks who they've given names to, including Daffy Duck after the famous cartoon, and they are hoping they will mate.

She said: "He [Michael] recently built a duck house in our garden, but no ducks would settle so we ended up buying some.

"It's lovely!

"They're called Candice-Marie, Keith and Daffy Duck.

"They might have ducklings - you never know, I might be a mum again soon! I will let you know how that goes."

The 51-year-old presenter has traded the partying life for pottering around her garden - and she couldn't be happier.

She told Britain's Closer magazine: "I personally love the fact that I can't go out anymore. I was doing it for 30 years!"

Zoe is extremely proud of her eldest son for launching his own career in DJ-ing and says being a mum is one of the "best things" she's ever done.

She gushed: "I'm so proud of Woody!

"He just gets on with his DJ-ing and really enjoys what he does.

"He has a real eclectic music taste - he's always going through my vinyl!

"And he's doing clubs and events now - which is great. He's loving it.

"He's always been super bright - I remember there was a point I couldn't help him with his homework because it was beyond my capability! But I'm very proud of him. Being a mum is one of the best things I've ever done.

"It's not easy though - you're constantly learning."