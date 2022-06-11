Sir Mark Rylance has paid tribute to his late brother following his shock death last month.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner is grieving for his wine specialist brother Jonathan, following his death aged 60 in a horrific cycling smash in Oakland, California, and Mark admitted he misses his brother.

He told MailOnline: "I only have kind words for Jonno. I've known him for 60 years. He was a wonderful man. He believed there was more to life than work.

"We enjoyed walking in the mountains together and then he'd have a fantastic dinner for us. I miss him."

Mark was speaking as he left the Apollo in London's West End - where he has been playing Johnny ‘Rooster’ Byron in the sellout revival of his hit show’ Jerusalem' - before taking a break to attend his brothers memorial service in California.

He previously said in a statement about his brother’s death: “I am so sorry to tell you that on the 28th of May my dear brother Jonathan Waters was knocked from his bicycle and tragically died of his injuries.

“In order to attend his funeral in California, I unfortunately have to miss three performances of ‘Jerusalem’.

“I hope you understand my need to grieve my beloved brother and thank you for your support at this time. I hope you will be able to attend another performance of ‘Jerusalem’.”

Jonathan was cycling late in Oakland a fortnight ago when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, leaving him with fatal head injuries.

Firefighters who were first on the scene have him treatment but after being raced to hospital the sommelier – known as ‘Jonno’ by family and friends – died the following morning.

He had one daughter, Hazel, with her mother, Kate Razo.

It is another blow for Rylance as one of his two step-daughters – filmmaker Nataasha van Kampen, 28 – was killed in 2012 by a brain haemorrhage while on a flight.

Her death forced him to quit his role in the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony in London.

Rylance’s brother’s passing is being marked by a memorial service and a celebration of his life at a winery in California over the weekend.