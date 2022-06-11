Google Maps has is launching feature to help users find fresh air.

The web mapping and satellite navigation platform - which is developed by the search engine giant - has unveiled a new layer that displays an Air Quality Index (AQI) overlay directly onto the map grid using government data from sensory company PurpleAir, which enables users to determine the health impact of the air quality around them.

PurpleAir founder Adrian Dybwad told The Verge: "You basically shine a laser through the air and then the particles in the air reflect the light and the detector picks up those reflections."

The new feature - which is due to be rolled out exclusively in the U.S on both Android and iOS in due course - is reportedly recommended for those going on bike rides or planning to escape from bad conditions such as smog.

News of the latest feature comes less than a year after Google enabled users to see wildfires and tree coverage with their Maps app and uses data gathered by satellites that are then processed by Google’s geospatial analysis platform, Earth Engine.

At the time, Yossi Matias, VP Engineering Crisis Response Lea said in a statement: "During a crisis, people come to Google to help them make decisions about how to stay safe. We can help on a global scale by making information available to people when it matters most.

"With wildfire boundary maps now available across the U.S., the Crisis Response team is working to bring the feature to more countries around the world. As their work extends beyond wildfires to also include efforts such as earthquake alerts, flood forecasting, and personal safety tools, their mission to help people find critical information quickly, when it matters most, keeps them going.."