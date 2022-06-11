Joanna Lumley was late for a recording session with the Duchess of Cornwall after getting stuck trying to drive across a bridge in London.

The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star had been due to record the ‘Commonwealth Poetry Podcast’ with Camilla and host Gyles Brandreth at royal residence Clarence House but she ended up missing the start due to a mix-up on the journey.

Gyles explained to Britain's HELLO! magazine: “We were all miked up and the cameras were set to roll. Then I got a text from Joanna saying: ‘Stuck on bridge’.

“She was trying to drive across the river and pleaded with the police to let her through, telling them she had an appointment at Clarence House.”

However, the police refused to budge and Joanna had to miss the start of the recording. Gyles went on: “Nothing could be done so we had to start without her. The Duchess, (my daughter) Aphra and I shared the reading of the first poem - one of the Duchess’ favourites, ‘Night Mail’ by WH Auden - between us.

“Then, just in time to read her lines, Joanna swept in.”

The actress was “a bit out of breath” but the podcaster decided to keep it in the show along with her late entrance.

He added of Camilla’s reaction: “The Duchess was unfazed, even when Joanna was late …

“She’s great fun and talked about how she learnt poetry by heart as a child and the pleasure of reading to her children and grandchildren. We’re thrilled to have her and Joanna as our first guests … “