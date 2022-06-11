Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have reportedly already "discussed marriage and starting a family together".

Rebel, 42, recently confirmed her romance with Ramona, 38, with a sweet post on Instagram and friends say the pair are so serious that Rebel has introduced Ramona to her mother Sue Bownds.

A source told The Sydney Morning Herald's Private Sydney: "She and Agruma have grown very close in a short time. Wilson's mother Sue Bownds, who lives in Sydney, recently flew to LA to meet Agruma, while the couple have openly discussed having a family and getting married."

Although fashion designer and businesswoman Ramona and Rebel have been dating for six months, and even attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in March, they only recently went public about their romance.

Rebel wrote on Instagram: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan revealed he introduced the pair, telling 2Day FM: "I'd been setting Rebel up with various people and Ramona up with various people. I'm a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, but Rebel was a really hard one and so was Ramona.

"I think for a woman that is successful, it takes a strong man to stay with them, but I thought a woman with a woman that's successful might lift each other up.

"So I told Rebel later on and they spoke for a week before Rebel came back from Australia to meet her, and they've been together ever since."