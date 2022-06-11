Liam Payne's son is obsessed with Spider-Man.

The 28-year-old singer - who shares son Bear with former partner Cheryl Tweedy, 38 - revealed the five year old loves the comic book character and sometimes will only answer to Spider-Man, rather than his own name.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "My boy Bear can’t stop pretending he’s Spider-Man. If he’s in ­character you cannot call him by his own name.

"He even tried to get out of school the other day as he was pretending to be a sea monster and told his mum, ‘Sea monsters do not go to school’. He’s a lot of fun."

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their son in 2017 and split in 2018 after dating for four years, but have amicably co-parented Bear since.

However, Liam recently caused controversy when he claimed the birth of Bear "ruined" their relationship.

Speaking on Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, he said: "I like to talk to other new dads. You don't know what is coming and it's different.

"And to be honest with you, it ruined a relationship for me at that point but for all the right reasons. I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn't love him enough.

"For the first 24 hours of his life, it was me and a baby in the room and I was 23 and had to take care of it... It was fun.

"The end of the night was me playing FIFA with my little boy on my arm like 'this is the coolest thing ever'."