Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, want to host 'Strictly Come Dancing' at Buckingham Palace.

The royals are huge fans of the dance show and are in talks with the BBC about airing a live episode of 'Strictly' from the palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "“Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered.

"'Strictly' at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle.”

And, Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth, has reportedly given her approval for the quarter or semi-finals to be broadcast from the palace.

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, are even considering taking to the dancefloor for the special episode.

Another source added: "The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are, like millions of others, huge fans of 'Strictly Come Dancing' - and so is the Queen.

"So there is a real desire and energy to make this happen. Holding the show at Buckingham Palace’s ballroom would be a wonderful treat as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. A lot of work needs to be done to get it over the line.

"But there is a commitment and sense of goodwill to achieve what would be an unmissable occasion to cap a very special year for the Queen and the nation.

“Camilla and Charles would be delighted to host 'Strictly'. The ballroom already has a gallery where musicians play during state banquets. It could be perfect for Dave Arch and his live band."