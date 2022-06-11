Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans are joining Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike movie.

Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon also co-star in the untitled Amazon Prime movie, which will tell the story of Nike's marketing team as it attempted to sign basketball star Michael Jordan.

Affleck is directing the movie, which will feature Bateman as a former lawyer, Davis as Deloris Jordan, Michael's mother, Tucker as Nike executive Howard White, and Wayans as an inspirational Black coach.

Damon has signed on to play sneaker salesman and former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck will portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Affleck and Damon collaborated on the script, which was written by Alex Convery, and while they have previously written and acted together, this will be the first time Affleck has directed Damon in a movie.

The pair are co-producing alongside Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley and David Ellison.

And executive producers include Jon Weinbach, Jesse Sisgold, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, John Graham, Drew Vinton, Jordan Moldo and Peter E. Strauss.