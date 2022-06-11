Jeff Goldblum wants to live in England.

The 69-year-old actor filmed 'Jurassic World Dominion' in the country and he'd love to relocate to Europe at some stage.

Jeff - who is married to former gymnast Emilie Livingston - shared: "I've had a great time here - I love England and would like to move here for a time in fact."

Jeff stars alongside Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in the latest instalment in the money-spinning film franchise.

However, he found shooting the movie amid the COVID-19 pandemic to be a "harrowing" experience.

The Hollywood star told Sky News: "It's a disturbing, upsetting, tragic period - and for us, one of opportunity and mixed feeling, you can imagine. But with the opportunity to be together and protected by the new protocols that were being pioneered by Alexandra Derbyshire, one of our British producers, and Pat Crowley, it was great, but harrowing and bonding and unforgettable."

Bryce, 41, reprised the role of former park manager Claire Dearing in the new movie.

And the Hollywood star has relished the chance to work alongside Jeff, Sam and Laura, all of whom starred in the original 'Jurassic Park' movie in 1993.

Bryce - who is the daughter of actor-turned-director Ron Howard - said: "They're also at the absolute top of their game as actors. They're at their peaks, and I think that's something that as an actor, it was such a gift to be able to witness that.

"It was so inspiring to see that because it wasn't like they were just coming in and saying the lines, they were taking full ownership of these characters."