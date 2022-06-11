Prince Charles reportedly thinks the UK government's policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda is "appalling".

The 73-year-old prince is said to have been privately critical of the controversial policy, which will see migrants being sent to the central African country later this month.

A source told The Times newspaper: "[Charles] said he was more than disappointed at the policy.

"He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel."

The policy was introduced in April in an effort to discourage people trying to cross the English Channel from France in small boats.

Charles is actually set to meet with Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda in June. However, a spokesperson for the prince has insisted that he remains politically neutral.

The spokesperson for Clarence House said: "We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for government."

A spokesperson for the government has also insisted that the controversial policy is "fully compliant with all national and international law".

The spokesperson explained: "Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda will see those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK relocated there to have their claims considered and rebuild their lives.

"We are confident the agreement is fully compliant with all national and international law."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles insisted in 2018 that he won't become a meddling king.

The future monarch described the speculation about his plans as "complete nonsense".

He explained at the time: "The idea, somehow, that I’m going to go on in exactly the same way, if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense."