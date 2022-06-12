Mayra Veronica thinks Sam Asghari will be a "fantastic husband" to Britney Spears.

The 41-year-old singer previously dated Sam, 28, and she's convinced that he'll be "very devoted" and "very supportive" of the 40-year-old pop star.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend, Mayra told TMZ: "I think Sam would be a fantastic husband. He's not like the cheating type or the flirting type, he's very devoted, very supportive."

Mayra can only see "good things" for the loved-up couple, who recently tied the knot at Britney's home in Los Angeles.

She shared: "When I dated Sam, I was pretty much in the same situation that Britney was, I was being controlled by my management and what have you and he came into the picture when I was trying to separate from all that."

Mayra believes Sam has provided Britney with the support she's needed over recent years. And she's convinced that they'll now have a happy life together.

She said: "I think they're a perfect match, to be honest ... he will ultimately take good care of her no matter which way it goes."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Britney and Sam haven't planned their honeymoon.

The celebrity duo - who became engaged in September last year - are currently enjoying "being newlyweds and just hanging out in LA".

The insider said: "The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more. She loved it all."

The chart-topping star and Sam don't currently have any honeymoon plans in place. But the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker "would love" to spend some quality time with her new husband.

The insider explained: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip."