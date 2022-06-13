Britney Spears has obtained an emergency restraining order against her first husband, Jason Alexander.

The 'Circus' singer and her new spouse Sam Asghari have been granted a temporary protective order after her former partner broke into their home hours before they got married last Thursday (09.06.22) in an attempt to "crash" their wedding.

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart confirmed an Emergency Protective Order (EPO), which typically lasts seven to 10 days, had been put in place.

He told Billboard: “I thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work. This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”

Jason, 40, was booked for trespassing, vandalism and two battery offences - which related to an altercation with the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's security team - following the incident.

He had livestreamed his attempts to crash the wedding, filming himself sprinting through woods in Thousand Oaks, California before getting to Britney's home and into the rose-covered area where the wedding was taking place.

Jason - who married the 40-year-old pop star in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled - insisted Britney had invited him to the wedding as she was his "first and only wife" before admitting he was "crashing" the ceremony.

A 10-minute long Instagram live video showed him scaling a fence on the perimeter of his ex-wife's property, before he encountered a group of security personnel and declared: “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’'m here to crash the wedding!”

He was also seen entering the wedding tent where planners were busy adding finishing flourishes to the venue.

Ahead of his run-in with security he could be heard yelling, "Don't put your hands on me," and demanding, "Where's Britney?" while ignoring security's pleas and orders.

Jason also branded the event "b*******” while showing off floral arrangements, before his phone froze.

During the on-off video, which occasionally cut out while it was running, Jason was seen bounding up a fight of stairs to a second storey before getting into what appeared to be a bedroom, while yelling Britney's name.

Despite the incident, Britney and Sam went on to exchange vows without a hitch, with guests at the ceremony including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.