Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The 60-year-old country singer - who has three children with wife Tricia Lucus - revealed to fans on Sunday (12.06.22) that he has been undergoing various treatments for the disease since last autumn and is now ready for a break to "recover and relax".

He announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts: "I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

"So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

The 'Red Solo Cup' singer's announcement was followed by a statement from the Ohio State Fair, who tweeted Toby's planned appearance on 28 July has been cancelled.

They posted: "Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer. Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster for his #ohiostatefair show on July 28, which has been cancelled, will be automatically refunded. Any information about an alternate concert on July 28 is forthcoming."

Toby is scheduled to perform in Illinois and Michigan later this week but no official announcements have yet been made as to whether the shows are being postponed.

In 2006, the 'I Love This Bar' hitmaker founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide support to children with cancer, and in 2014, the non-profit organisation opened OK Kids Korral in Toby's native Oklahoma, a "cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment."

A statement on the foundation's website stated: "There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time.

"If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer."