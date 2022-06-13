Disney+ is to launch across the Middle East and North Africa.

The streaming giant - which showcases a mammoth back cataoogue of TV and films made by and for the Walt Disney Company as well as Hulu originals - was launched in North America, Oceania and Europe back in March 2020 but will now be avaialble to access for fans from 16 new countries.

In a blog post, Disney+ said: "Today, the Walt Disney Company continues the global expansion of its streaming service, Disney+, across 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The launch of Disney+ gives fans across these regions access to exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star."

However, the blog post went on to explain that because it is being launched as part of the Indian Disney brand of Hotstar, the app may not be available to those visiting from other continents with their usual log-in.

The post added: "The Disney+ app across the Middle East and Africa is a variant version of the Disney+ Hotstar app that is used in India and South-East Asia. While the content isn’t much different, the app does have a different user interface and also has a different login system, which uses a mobile telephone number rather than a Disney ID."

The news comes just a day after it was announced that Dana Walden will take over as Chairman as Disney General Entertainment Content.

In a statment, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said: "Dana is a dynamic, collaborative leader and cultural force who in just three years has transformed our television business into a content powerhouse that consistently delivers the entertainment audiences crave."