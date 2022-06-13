Michael Jackson was honoured by his eldest children in a moving moment at the Tony Awards on Sunday (12.06.22).

The late King of Pop's kids Prince, 25, and Paris, 24, took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to introduce a performance by the cast of 'MJ: The Musical' - a stage show based on their father's life - and they took the opportunity to remember their dad's love of musical theatre.

Prince told the audience: "A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever. And who are we to disagree?

“But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That’s why we are so incredibly honoured to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, 'MJ,' which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process."

The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won four including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Myles Frost as well as Best Sound Design and Best Lighting Design.

The show opened last year and focuses on the behind-the-scenes drama as Michael - who died from an accidental overdose in 2009 - prepared for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

It features hits including 'Dangerous', 'Beat It' and 'Billie Jean' among others.

Paris recently opened up about her dad's influence on her, insisting he made sure his children had a strong work ethic and diverse taste in music,

Speaking to Naomi Campbell on her YouTube interview series No Filter, Paris explained: "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places.

"Growing up, it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books.

“It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, ‘Oh, I got this.’ It’s like working for it, working hard for it - it’s, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment."