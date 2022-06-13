Barbie is joining the Metaverse.

The world's best-selling fashion doll - which was created by Ruth Handler and released through her toy company Mattel back in 1959 - has teamed up with clothing store Forever 21 to crate "hyper-realistic 3D clothing", which will be released in the virtual world.

Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21, said in a statement: "Barbie, a SoCal native plays in the same inclusive, empowering, and fashionable space that our customers love, appreciate, and have come to expect from our business. We are thrilled to offer shoppers unexpected line extensions that include Barbie in-store and online and virtual fashions in the metaverse."

Meanwhile Mattel - which is also home to fellow iconic toy brands such as Hot Wheels and Polly Pocket - is on a mission to discover the “future of toys" as it also plans to release toys as non-fungible tokens in the future.

President Richard Dickson said: "No doubt about it, the playground is expanding. We want to be at the forefront of that evolution of toys in both the physical and digital worlds . . . our business leads us to wherever the consumer is, and that includes the metaverse and NFTs."

OnChain Studios founder Will Weinraub is collaboraing with Mattel on the NFs and explained that creating nonfungible tokens - which operate almost as a one-of-a-kind trading card and at their highest level are part of Ethereum cryptocurrency - is a lengthy process.

"Interactive NFTs have a whole new level of complexity—you’re building on gaming engines like Unity or Unreal, you need 3D modeling artists, texture artists, you need to conceptualize the experiences around these characters since they can’t just stand there and do nothing. There are a lot of layers to the process."