'JUMANJI: The Curse Returns' is now available on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

The arrival of the popular co-op game on the hybrid console comes two months after Marmalade Game Studio released a major update to the mobile version, which brought a new level of card and deck building tactics and saw weekly downloads of the game on iOS and Android spike by 31 per cent on average.

A description of the card gameplay update read: "Drawing from a selection of ever-changing Attack and Assist cards, players must work together and strategise to defeat invading jungle wildlife. Every encounter brings with it fast-paced, card-based gameplay, for which quick thinking, deck management and teamwork are key. What’s more, when players buy the game on Nintendo Switch, they'll get 2 Maps including Brantford and the Winter Resort."

Michael Willis, Co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said: “Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles in the world. Making JUMANJI: The Curse Returns available on this platform means millions more people can now enjoy playing our game in the way they want to.

“We recently unveiled a major upgrade of the game which we consider our best version yet, as proven to be hugely popular with a massive increase in downloads on mobile. We're happy to be launching on Nintendo Switch at this time, bringing our latest update to a whole new audience and maintaining our momentum of success."

The title "captures fans’ nostalgia for the 1995 classic film."

However, new downloadable content is on the way based on the modern sequels 'JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘JUMANJI: The Next Level.’

For a limited time, save 22 per cent on 'JUMANJI: The Curse Returns' via the Nintendo Europe eShop for Nintendo Switch, priced at $18.99 / £14.99 / €17.99.