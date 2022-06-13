Prince Harry fell off his horse during a polo match.

The Duke of Sussex was playing a game at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club when he was took a tumble, but was soon back on his feet and able to continue the game on Sunday (12.06.22).

Following his fall, Harry mounted another horse for the rest of the chukka, with witnesses claiming he went through three different ponies in an hour. Neither the prince - who is listed in the four-player line-up as H. Wales - nor his horse were injured in the incident.

Although the 37-year-old royal was able to continue the match, his side Los Padres went on to lose 12-11 but Harry seemed in good spirits afterwards when he was seen hanging out with friends on the sidelines, including David Foster and Katharine McPhee, and their son Rennie, 16 months.

Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 12-month-old Lili were not at the match to see him fall.

This was the second time Harry has been seen playing polo since he and his family returned to California following a brief visit to the UK for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple, who stepped down as senior royals two years ago, attended the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on 4 June and the day before, they were spotted through a window at the Major General's Office during Trooping the Colour. Unlike the offspring of the prince's brother, Prince William, and his cousins including Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's children were not seen at all during their brief visit.

They are believed to have invited some family to their Frogmore Cottage base in Windsor on 5 June for a "relaxed" party to mark their daughter's first birthday. Later in the day, they are said to have joined Queen Elizabeth to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on television, though it has now been claimed they spent just 15 minutes with the monarch.

The Sussexes then flew back to California on the final day of the celebrations, prior to the Platinum Pageant taking place.