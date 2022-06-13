Taylor Swift went through a "very hard time" during her public feud with Scooter Braun.

The pop star has opened up about the public falling out with the music mogul after he bought her back catalogue in a megabucks deal and then allegedly slapped her with restrictions on performing her hits live.

Taylor lifted the lid on the troubled time during a talk at a New York screening of her new film 'All Too Well: The Short Film' and said of the feud: "It was a very hard time for me. A lot of my hardest moments and moments of extreme grief or loss were galvanised into what my life looks like now.”

Taylor's body of work was sold to the executive after she left Big Machine Records and she became embroiled in a public war of words with Scooter and BMR CEO Scott Borchetta over the rights. She branded Scooter a "bully" and accused him of trying to "silence" her - claims he has denied.

The singer has since embarked on a project to record some of her older records.

Her most recent project is her new short film which was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Saturday (11.06.22).

Taylor wrote and directed the new 15-minute movie and admitted she used "secret agent" tactics to keep it a surprise.

Speaking at the screening, she explained: "I’m really secret agent-y about people not finding out about what we’re making while we’re making it ..."

According to New York Post gossip column PageSix, she added: "So everything was codewords, and writing things in codes that only certain people knew ... I’m so weird with stuff like that."

The film stars 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink and 'Maze Runner' star Dylan O'Brien.

During a talk after the screening, Taylor said the project was very personal and marked the start of a new period of growth for her.

She told the audience: "(This is) me stepping out of what I usually do, which is writing songs and singing them ... It was a vulnerable moment where you’re sort of on the precipice of finding something new and you’re just really hoping you do everything perfectly. It is also important to remind yourself you shouldn’t do everything perfectly because you need to learn and grow."

The singer also admitted she battled insecurities as she worked on the project, adding: "I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, ‘No, you don’t do that. Other people who went to school do that'."