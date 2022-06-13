'Dune: Spice Wars' is getting multiplayer mode.

The real-time strategy game with 4X elements - which is based on Frank Herbert’s 'Dune' universe from the literary legend's cult classic sci-fi novels, which inspired movie adaptations, including the first in a two-part film series starring the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson last year - was revealed to be getting the multiplayer function at the PC Gaming Show 2022. Shiro Games aired a clip of the mode in action during the live-streamed showcase on Sunday (12.06.22).

A description for the title reads: “A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.”

“Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to titanic sandworms who will burst through the dunes to swallow and devour them whole. Crush your opponents in combat, best them through political intrigue, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies.”

The game has received wide praise since going live on Steam Early Access.