Sean 'Diddy' Combs is dating Yung Miami.

The 52-year-old star confirmed he is romancing the City Girls rapper when he appeared on the 28-year-old beauty's new series 'Caresha Please' and alluded to their shared past experiences, as well as discussing trips they plan to take together.

He said at one point: “I look forward … to taking you to Mexico."

Yung replied: "We going to Mexico?”

The presenter then appeared to have caught her lover off guard a few minutes later when she asked: "So, what the f*** do you got going on? Like, what’s your relationship status?”

Diddy paused and then said: “I’m single … but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life.”

Yung continued to push the issue, asking: "Alright. So what we is?”

The Bad Boy Records founder then confirmed they are "dating".

He said: “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…”

Yung - who was pictured holding hands with the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker in June 2021, sparking speculation they were together - then quizzed her guest on what he likes about her and he praised her authenticity.

He gushed: “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met … you’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know?

“You’re the funnest."

Meanwhile, the 'Coming Home' hitmaker - who has been known by a variety of monikers over the years, including Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Puffy - recently clarified how he wants people to address him after legally changing his middle name to Love last year.

He laughed: "I decided that I am just going to go by the name Diddy.

"See, Diddy is my nickname. Love is my real name. I just changed my name to Love.

"Sean Love Combs, that's what it says on my driver's license, that's my official name, Love.

"I'm Love. I am Love! I have made it."